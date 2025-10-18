Footage of last known moments of Noah Donohoe's life released in information bid

​CCTV footage showing some of the last known moments of Noah Donohoe's life have been released in an appeal for information.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Large numbers of people came out to take part in searches for the teenager following his disappearance.

An inquest before a jury, which has been delayed several times previously, is set to get under way next year.

Noah is known to have left his home address at 65 Fitzroy Avenue in the Holylands area of south Belfast at 5.40pm on June 21, 2020.

He travelled by bicycle through the city centre and at 6.08pm was captured on CCTV from Northwood Drive which is the last known time he was seen alive.

The night before the teenager disappeared, Sunday, June 21, 2020, Noah left his home at around 3.34am, and returned at around 4.08am amid damp and drizzling weather.

The Coroners Service is appealing for information around CCTV footage which shows Noah leaving at 3.34am wearing dark-coloured knee-length shorts and a light or white-coloured T-shirt, with flip-flops and carrying over-ear headphones in his right hand.

He appears to turn right, walking in the direction of Queen's University.

When Noah is next captured on CCTV on his return home, he is on University Street coming from the direction of Ormeau Road and walking in the direction of Queen's.

From there he turns left on to Dudley Street and then right on to Fitzroy Avenue and his home address. As Noah re-enters at around 4.08am, he appears on the CCTV footage to be barefoot, and neither his flip-flops nor his headphones are visible on his person.

Presiding coroner Mr Justice Rooney has requested information about why Noah left home that night, where he went, whether he met anyone, what happened to his flip-flops or his headphones and whether Noah had been out in the early hours of the morning on any other occasion.