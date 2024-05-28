Funeral details for well-known Co Antrim band community member Stephen Carmichael

Stephen Carmichael: family image

A funeral service for well-known band community member Stephen Carmichael will take place in Ballyclare on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Carmichael, 33 and from the Ballyclare area, was killed as a result of a traffic collision on the Ballyrobert Road near Ballyclare shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The father-of-three was a member of the Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band.

A notice on the Funeral Times website describes Mr Carmichael as the “loving and devoted husband of Vicky, loving daddy of Leah, Brooke, and Junior. Precious son of Richard. Loving wee bro to Jacqui, Jeanette, Noreen, Realana, Richard and Andrew. Son-in-law to Adrian and Tracey,” and adds: “A Service of Thanksgiving for Stephen’s life will be held in S & J Irvine Funeral Home, 48 Rashee Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9HJ on Wednesday 29 May 2024 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Rashee Cemetery.”

The mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey said his “heart goes out to the Ballyclare community”.

Extending his condolences to Mr Carmichael’s family and friends, Councillor Mark Cooper added: “Let's remember that life is fragile and cherish every moment.”

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band said: “This morning we got the devastating news of the passing of Stephen Carmichael, former member of Ballyclare Protestant Boys and current member of Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band.

"On behalf of all officers and band members we send our condolences to our former chairman Andrew Carmichael who is a brother of Stephen, his family, his friends and all the members of Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band who we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers at these saddened times.

The funeral for another weekend road tragedy victim took place in Rathfriland on Monday.

Jack Morrow was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Rathfriland in the early hours of Saturday morning. The 17-year-old was a well-known stock car racer. Another teenager was seriously injured.

On Friday evening, police said a man aged in his 60s had died following a road traffic collision on the Newry Road in Poyntzpass.

Another serious collision occurred on Sunday, which left a woman aged in her 60s in hospital with serious injuries.