With support and investment from Tourism NI’s Experience Development Programme, Glenshane Country Farm and OB Construction, Country Barn is an extension to the existing authentic and immersive Glenshane County farm experience which provides visitors with a complete and full story of Glenshane life past and present.

Focusing on the international visitor, especially the North American market, Country Barn will provide additional visitor experiences including: stunning views of the Sperrins and Northern Ireland, Fleece to Fashion, Intro to Irish Dance, locally sourced foods and a gift shop selling locally sourced gifts, including farm grown wool products.

The design and finish of the building has created a homely feeling for both small and large coach groups with sustainability playing a key role.

Katie and Jamese McCloy from Glenshane Country Farm and Ciaran Doherty, Head of Regions and Investment at Tourism NI, officially launch Country Barn at Glenshane Country Farm.

As one of Tourism Northern Ireland’s original Embrace A Giant Spirit brand ambassadors, owner of Glenshane Country Farm Jamese McCloy – a fourth generation shepherd and sheep farmer opened the gates of his family farm sharing an authentic immersive ‘Sheepdogs at Work’ farm experience to visitors from across the world with a “warm welcome” and “quality lasting memories”.

Located on the Glenshane Pass, one of the highest mountain roads in Ireland, Jamese began offering tours to visitors in 2019 and has since become a valued and highly respected provider of a truly authentic Irish experience.

Recipient of a range of tourism and business awards, Glenshane Country Farm is currently working with several worldwide travel companies, bringing popular coach tours into the Mid Ulster region. The business is also a member of Loughinsholin Mid Ulster Tourism Cluster, a unique group of tourism providers who have come together to offer a seamless and facilitated experience for operators and their guests.

The cluster is supported through Invest Northern Ireland’s Collaborative Growth programme.

Jamese McCloy from Glenshane Country Farm said: “We are delighted and excited to unveil our new tourism experience and visitor centre Country Barn.

"With thanks to support and investment from Tourism NI we are focused on continuing to grow and develop the Glenshane Country Farm brand and position it as a must see visitor experience in Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland and the Island of Ireland.

"Our relationships with global tour operators and fellow tourism providers through the Loughinsholin tourism cluster will help us to continually improve our service and approach that helps to tell the story of life in Glenshane through authentic and memorable experiences.”

Ciaran Doherty, Head of Regions and Investment at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to support the development of the new visitor centre through Tourism NI’s Experience Development Programme which will serve to enhance the visitor facilities on offer at Glenshane Country Farm. We are also pleased to see one of the original Embrace a Giant Spirit Brand Ambassadors sustainably growing their business and delivering authentic, memorable experiences which can be enjoyed in these beautiful surroundings throughout the year.

"I have no doubt this project will create new and compelling reasons to visit the area.”

