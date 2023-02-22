His funeral will now take place from the The Oh Yeah Music Centre, 15-21 Gordon Street, Belfast at 11.00am next Tuesday (28th) – and not O’Kane’s funeral home as originally planned.

A new death notice states: ”Beloved father of Lauren, Ellen and Patrick, loving brother of Cathy and partner Chris. Much loved partner of Charlotte Blease.

“Henry is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Home 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast, BT1 2GX until removal on Saturday 25th February at 1.30pm to arrive at his sister’s residence 27 Upper Stanfield Street for 2pm.

Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 28th February in The Oh Yeah Music Centre, 15-21 Gordon Street, Belfast at 11.00am. Henry will be interred afterwards in Roselawn Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Médecins sans Frontières c/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors or online at www.okanesfunerals.co.uk.

File picture of Belfast journalist Henry McDonald

Henry had been this newspaper for almost exactly a year, having had a 23-year association with The Guardian and The Observer newspapers, latterly as their Ireland correspondent.

During a career in journalism spanning five decades, he wrote extensively on the second IRA ceasefire and the political wrangling that ultimately led to the Belfast Agreement.

As well as authoring and co-authoring several books on both loyalist and republican paramilitaries, his novel Two Souls – a tale of love lost and blood shed during the Troubles – was published to critical acclaim in 2019.

In 2000 he published his biography of the then UUP leader David Trimble.

