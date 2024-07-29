Irish army horse fails drug test at showjumping event in Northern Ireland

The Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan: Google image

An Irish Army horse has failed drug testing at a showjumping event in Northern Ireland.

The horse, LMK Derry, was selected for random drug testing at a Dublin Horse Show qualifying event at the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan.

The laboratory found a sedative which is considered to be a controlled medication.

The horse and rider, Lieutenant Michaeli Byrne, were disqualified from the event.

As per Horse Sport Ireland rules, the riding officer paid a fine of 1,000 euro and costs of 500 euro.

The fine does not mean the riding officer had any responsibility for administering the controlled medication.

The Defence Forces said its Equitation School has been unable to “identify or ascertain how the horse came to be in contact with that medication”.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said the Sedaline sedative is regularly issued under veterinary supervision at its Equitation School and is used in a variety of circumstances, such as when a horse is returning from a period of restricted activity due to injury.

The Defence Forces said the sedative has “no beneficial performance-enhancing effect” and the violation falls under the category of controlled medication rather than a banned substance under anti-doping rules.

A spokesman said: “The Equitation School continue to work in close coordination with their team of vets to ensure the health and welfare of all the horses in the Equitation School.