Irish parliament to fly flag at half mast on day of David Trimble’s funeral

Arrangements have also been made for the flag over Leinster House, home of the two houses of the Oireachtas – the Dail and the Seanad, to fly at half-mast on Monday, the day of Lord Trimble’s funeral.

The speaker of the Dail, Sean O Fearghail, made the announcement today while expressing his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late first minister of Northern Ireland.

He said: “David Trimble’s legacy is the Good Friday Agreement and the peace enjoyed today in Northern Ireland and across this island. He showed true leadership and remarkable courage in the role he played on behalf of Unionism in the negotiations that culminated in the Agreement.

The Irish flag flies at half mast at Leinster House in Dublin. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“He then showed the same leadership and courage in helping to build and nurture the power-sharing institutions it established as First Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive alongside the late Seamus Mallon as Deputy First Minister.

“David’s role was correctly recognised by the Nobel Peace Prize which was jointly awarded, in 1998, to David and the late John Hume.

“While David Trimble was a dedicated and passionate Unionist, he also believed that only by working together could the people of Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain put our troubled past behind us and build a peaceful and prosperous future for all our children, grandchildren and generations to come.”