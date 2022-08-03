John Finlay: More tributes paid last night at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council meeting

The tributes were led by Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace.

The Mayor told the chamber that the family of the late Councillor Finlay family hope to listen to the heartfelt tributes after his 2pm funeral today in Cloughmills Co Antrim.

According to his death notice in Funeral Times his funeral will take place 'from his home on Wednesday at 2.00pm to Ballyweaney Presbyterian Graveyard for burial'

John Finlay and his wife Linda

It adds: 'Service of Thanksgiving afterwards in the adjoining church.'

The death notice adds: 'Callers welcome at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 4.00pm and from 7.00pm to 10.00pm.'

The DUP Councillor died on August 2 'peacefully at his home'. He is described as the 'dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved father of Naomi and Rebekah, dear brother of Catherine and the late Thomas, brother in law of Roy and a dear uncle'.

Earlier this year Mr Finlay, the Councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, went public with his terminal cancer diagnosis.