Ken Reid: Funeral for veteran political journalist to take place today in Ballymena

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:21 BST
Ken Reid’s Funeral service was held in St Patrick's Parish Church Castle Street Ballymena on Thursday 28th November at 11am, cremation afterwards was private. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressKen Reid’s Funeral service was held in St Patrick's Parish Church Castle Street Ballymena on Thursday 28th November at 11am, cremation afterwards was private. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Ken Reid’s Funeral service was held in St Patrick's Parish Church Castle Street Ballymena on Thursday 28th November at 11am, cremation afterwards was private. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The funeral has taken place in Ballymena for veteran journalist Ken Reid who died in hospital last week after a long cancer battle.
The 69-year-old died last Wednesday.

He had been best known as Political Editor at UTV from which he had retired in 2021 after 27 years with the broadcaster.

In 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of leukaemia.

His funeral took place at St Patrick's Parish Church, on Castle Street in Ballymena at 11am with a private cremation afterwards.

The journalist is described as the "much loved husband of Liz, loving father of Gareth, Sarah and Sophie, father-in-law of Keith and devoted granda of Summer and Hugo, dear brother of Lynn and brother-in-law of Stephen”.

