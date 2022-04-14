Kenny Shiels row: ‘man of integrity’ gets public backing from team captain Marissa Callaghan

Mr Shiels, who has managed the women’s international team since 2019, later apologised for the remarks he made following the team’s 5-0 defeat by England in Belfast on Tuesday night.

His comments led to criticism around the globe with news outlets in many different countries picking up on the story.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright was one of the highest profile critics, while Women In Football’s Yvonne Harrison said she felt “like the clock had been turned back 30 years” after hearing Mr Shiels’ remarks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement posted on social media at lunchtime on Thursday, team captain Marissa Callaghan said: “In light of recent events, collectively we stand by our manager.

“We feel his interview was in relation to a meeting we had as a team where we analysed that we concede goals in quick succession and emotions was one of the many things we discussed.

Ms Callaghan said the manager can always get the best out of the team, and added: “He is a man of integrity who cares for us like we are family.”