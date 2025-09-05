Lancaster bomber flies over Stormont as Ulsterman who now heads the RAF pays tribute to Battle of Britain personnel

A Lancaster bomber has flown over Stormont to mark the Battle of Britain, which took place 85 years ago.

The flypast of the WWII-era aircraft was organised by the RAF, and an event to mark the anniversary was co-hosted by the speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, and the RAF’s Air Officer Northern Ireland, Air Marshal Sean Reynolds.

It was also attended by Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, the overall commander of the RAF (who originally hails from Lurgan).

Air Chief Marshal Smyth said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to attend the formal Battle of Britain reception at Stormont, celebrating and commemorating those that have gone before, many making the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

A Lancaster bomber flew over Parliament Buildings in the early evening, honouring those who fought in the Battle of Britain (Press Eye)

“As a proud Northern Irishman, and the first to be Chief of the Air Staff, it’s very special for me personally to be back home in Northern Ireland so early in my tenure – made even more special because of the importance of this event.

"Eighty-five years ago, thousands of airmen and millions of men and women across the home front came together to defend our nation and way of life. To protect our freedom during what many referred to as our nation’s darkest hour.

“Of the 2,945 aircrew who took part in the battle, many did not return.

"It is impossible to imagine what that must have been like, what they endured and how those experiences continued to impact long after the battle was won.

Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA (centre) with the RAF’s Air Officer Northern Ireland Air Marshal Sean Reynolds (left) and head of the RAF Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth (right)

"Thanks to their bravery, fighting spirit, resolve and sacrifice, we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.

"It is with the greatest humility, appreciation, and the deepest respect, that I say thank you to them all.”

Mr Poots said: “I have been privileged to host a number of events this year to ensure significant anniversaries from the Second World War are marked at Parliament Buildings.

“This event marking the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain is another opportunity to pause and reflect on the valour and sacrifice that was shown by those brave service personnel in 1940 and indeed throughout the Second World War.

“Among the pilots who flew in that famous aerial dogfight were 28 local airmen – seven of whom lost their lives. In total, 72 individuals from Northern Ireland were killed during the Battle of Britain.

“Given the history of the Senate Chamber and its use as an RAF operations room during the war, it has been particularly poignant to remember their legacy in Parliament Buildings.”