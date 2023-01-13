'Massive problem' of declining fertility addressed at major conference in Belfast

Almost 1,000 health professionals attended the Fertility 2023 conference and networking event in Belfast

With an unprecedented one in six couples now experiencing difficulty with conception, one of the conference organisers has described fertility issues as “a massive problem”.

Professor Sheena Lewis of Queen's University Belfast said decreasing birth rates is a Europe-wide issue.

"Some of the reasons for that are people are waiting longer to have their children, but one in six couple have problems having children now so it is a massive problem. And it is increasing year-on-year,” she said.

"Fertility 2023 is the national UK conference which is held annually.

"It is 11 years since it was last held here in Belfast, and it's the first one we've had since Covid so there is an absolute hype and buzz. There are 960 delegates so it's one of the biggest conferences we've ever had.

"The theme of the whole conference is 'Reproduction in an aging world,' because lots of people are waiting longer to have their children. So we are talking all about the novel techniques, the improvements in treatments and diagnostic tests.

"I am an honorary professor in Queen's and we have a spin-out company from Queen's University called Examen where we sell molecular diagnostic tests,” Prof Lewis said.

"For whatever reason, there is a major problem with our fertility, and is 50% male and 50% female.

"We used to think it was mostly female but it's actually 50/50 now. That's why we have a company making diagnostic tests for the man.

"By the age of 35 female fertility is decreasing, so don't leave it too long - and don't think that IVF is going to be the solution for everybody because sadly there are a lot of people who don't get the reward that they want."

Prof Lewis said she was delighted the first fertility conference after Covid was boosting the economy in Northern Ireland.

"That is 1,000 flights, 1,000 hotel beds, probably 4,000 meals out, so it's good for the economy and the country so I am delighted that it's here,” she said.

