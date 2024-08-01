McIlroy savouring the Olympic vibe in Paris as he sits two shots off the medal places
The four-time major winner from Holywood has also been explaining his decision to represent Ireland rather than Team GB at the Games.
Commenting on the competition in Paris, where is opening round contained five birdies and an eagle, but also four dropped shots including a three-putt bogey at the 18th, McIlroy described the buzz as "awesome,” and added: "With so many events going on spread all across the city, for people to venture out here and to watch us play, it was a really cool atmosphere to play in."
McIlroy is three under par tied 14th going into the second day – five shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama on eight under.
This is the second time McIlroy has competed at the Olympics, following Tokyo 2020 where he finished just outside the medals in fourth.
He previously provoked a fierce backlash from some quarters when he revealed that he has “always felt more British than Irish,” however, having represented Ireland at junior level he opted for Ireland as an Olympian.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper earlier this month, he said: “I made it more difficult for myself than I needed to.
"As I said, previously, once I left trying not to upset anyone aside, then it was actually a pretty easy decision.”
McIlroy added: "The decision was I’m going to play golf for the country or the nation that I’ve always played for through my junior and amateur days and now into the professional game. And that’s Ireland”.