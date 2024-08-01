McIlroy savouring the Olympic vibe in Paris as he sits two shots off the medal places

Rory McIlroy at Paris Olympics. Photo: Andrew Redington\Getty Images

​Rory McIlroy has said his experience in Paris this week is “much better” than his Olympic debut in Tokyo as he sits two shots outside a medal position after day one of the competition.

The four-time major winner from Holywood has also been explaining his decision to represent Ireland rather than Team GB at the Games.

Commenting on the competition in Paris, where is opening round contained five birdies and an eagle, but also four dropped shots including a three-putt bogey at the 18th, McIlroy described the buzz as "awesome,” and added: "With so many events going on spread all across the city, for people to venture out here and to watch us play, it was a really cool atmosphere to play in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy is three under par tied 14th going into the second day – five shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama on eight under.

This is the second time McIlroy has competed at the Olympics, following Tokyo 2020 where he finished just outside the medals in fourth.

He previously provoked a fierce backlash from some quarters when he revealed that he has “always felt more British than Irish,” however, having represented Ireland at junior level he opted for Ireland as an Olympian.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper earlier this month, he said: “I made it more difficult for myself than I needed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I said, previously, once I left trying not to upset anyone aside, then it was actually a pretty easy decision.”