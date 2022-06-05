Missing child alert: Public asked to be on the lookout for six-year-old Michael O’Connell who may have crossed into Northern Ireland

The missing boy

Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border region.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

He is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

A statement said that investigating gardai are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles:

151WH2454 Silver BMW 418

131WH1629 Blue Audi A4

00WH5417 Fiat Campervan

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In a statement they added: “Please share this appeal but kindly refrain from making any uninformed comments or speculation about this investigation.”