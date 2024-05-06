Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police had previously said they were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Joseph Bell who was last seen in the Gulladuff area of Londonderry in the evening of Saturday, 4th May.

Joseph, aged 21, was described as being 6ft 1in in height and of slim build. He has shaved his head since the picture below was taken.

Joseph may have been wearing a dark grey fleece and black joggers / trousers, and it was believed that he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.

Joseph Bell

Police appealing to anyone with information in respect of Joseph’s whereabouts to contact them on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 399 of 05/05/24.