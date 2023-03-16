New book on St Patrick launched at The Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick which plays host to Eurovision winner Dana

The book ‘Patrick - From Patron Saint to Modern Influencer’ by Cork-based author Alannah Hopkin looks at the historical man, his writings from the fifth century, the legends and myths.

Dr Timothy Campbell, director of the The Saint Patrick Centre, the world’s only permanent exhibition to St Patrick, spoke at the launch on Tuesday.

“This is an opportunity to explore the story of Patrick, someone who continues to have an impact on modern culture,” said Dr Campbell.

Dr Tim Campbell presents singer Dana with a bunch of flowers thanking her for her prescence at the launch of the new exhibition at the St Patrick Centre in Downpatrick

“Interest in Patrick continues almost 1600 years after his death and it is one of the reasons The Saint Patrick Centre continues to draw people from home and abroad.”

Dr Campbell said he was delighted to welcome Alannah Hopkin to Saint Patrick’s country: “Alannah is an accomplished writer, who can weave facts into beautiful prose, having just not written five non-fiction books but also some fascinating short stories.”

“Patrick is an intriguing subject for any author and this is a fresh and very worthwhile examination. The story of Ireland starts with Patrick because he wrote his story down and it’s a gift to be able to read his writing and have someone with the skill of Alannah bring them to life with a forensic analysis.”

Emma Killen, Chairperson of The Saint Patrick Centre, said this new book was very timely, ahead of St Patrick’s Day, and coincides with the launch of the centre’s new exhibition with funding of £200,000 from Tourism NI.

Ms Killen said: “The exhibition has been reimagined by the best designers on the island and now features Saint Patrick Around the World. We are showing the different ways St Patrick continues to inspire new generations as far away as the United States and New Zealand.”

Eurovision winner Dana helped to launch of updated exhibition with a new song ‘Light the Fire’.

