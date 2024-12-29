Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fatal crash victim Amy Stokes had not only just got married, but was also expecting a baby, her funeral has been told.

Aged 20, she was killed in a crash in the Derrylin area of south Fermanagh the day before Christmas Eve.

Her funeral was held on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in her home village of Ballyconnell, just about one mile across the Fermanagh border in Co Cavan.

Her death was one of a string of fatalities around the Christmas period, with a lorry driver in his 40s killed in a one-vehicle crash near Beragh, several miles south-east of Omagh on the same day, followed by John Hanna (34) who was killed in a single-vehicle crash to the south-east of Ballynahinch on Christmas Eve – and a man in his 80s who was killed in a crash south of Cavan town on Christmas Day.

Then there was a double-fatal crash in Co Armagh on Friday.

Priest Father Liam Kelly told Amy’s funeral said: "Whenever somebody we love dies we grieve greatly, and a little bit of us dies with them. When that death is of a young person who dies accidentally and without warning then the grief is greater still. Our hearts go out to all her loved ones.”

Amy was born in Drogheda on September 20, 2004, the eldest child of Brian and Bernadette.

She originally lived in Co Meath, then moved age 11 to Banbridge in Co Down, then in 2019 she moved, age 15, to the litte village of Ballyconnell.

"Last year Amy along with her parents Brian and Bernadette called to see me at the parochial house to book the church for her wedding to Damien Stokes,” the priest said.

"We met with Amy a number of times in the following months to sort out the marriage papers and make arrangements for th wedding and Bernadete did Trojan work preparing every detail for the big day.

"The truth is that Amy loved her parents greatly. She was a proper daddy's girl, and could wrap him around her little finger.

"Whenever she wanted something she would call him Daddy Shark and put in her request, and she always got whatever she wanted.

"Amy was very close to her mother too, and hardly a day went by when she didn't go to her mother and say: Mammy, I love you, can I have a hug?

"Amy loved her siblings too... there was a great bond of love between them all.

"As you know Amy had that lovely, outgoing personality. She was happy, radiant and full of fun and she had a beautiful singing voice and she was always good for a song…

"Amy had the voice of an angel. May she now join in the chorus with the angels in heaven.

"Just three and a half months ago, on the 18th of September 2024, I had the privilege of officiating at the marriage of Amy Reilly and Damien Stokes.

"Damain and Amy were besotted with one another. He meant the world to her, and she to him.

"And shortly before her death, they discovered that Amy was expecting a baby, and they were over the moon with joy, looking forward to becoming first time parents.

"But sadly it wasn't to be.