Mr Shiels, who has managed the women’s international team since 2019, later apologised for saying that “women are more emotional than men” in explaining why his side conceded goals in clusters.

His comments led to criticism around the globe with news outlets in many different countries picking up on the story.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright was one of the highest profile critics, while Women In Football’s Yvonne Harrison said she felt “like the clock had been turned back 30 years” after hearing Mr Shiels’ remarks.

Defeated Northern ireland players after one of the goals they conceded against England

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill also took exception to the comments saying she was “aghast” at what he had said.

The IFA issued the apology on behalf of the women’s manager but said no further comment would be made.

It is understood Mr Shiels’ post is not under threat as he looks set to lead Northern Ireland to their first-ever major tournament – the European Championships Finals in England this July.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association has said it will be writing to the IFA to express its concerns.

The specific comments from former Derry City manager Mr Shiels which caused the world’s media to take notice were: “In the women’s game you’ll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second one within a very short period of time.