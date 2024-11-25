Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern as to whereabouts of Heather Massey who was last seen leaving the vicinity of the Royal Victoria Hospital
Police have made a fresh appeal for information about the whereabouts of missing Heather Massey.
A message on Police North Belfast says ‘Heather was last seen leaving the vicinity of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, at 8am on Saturday 23rd November 2024’.
It adds: “If anyone has seen Heather or has any information in relation to her whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote crime reference number CC2024112300440. Thank you.”
Police have asked the public to share their appeal.
