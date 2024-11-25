Heather Massey missing

Police have made a fresh appeal for information about the whereabouts of missing Heather Massey.

A message on Police North Belfast says ‘Heather was last seen leaving the vicinity of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, at 8am on Saturday 23rd November 2024’.

It adds: “If anyone has seen Heather or has any information in relation to her whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote crime reference number CC2024112300440. Thank you.”