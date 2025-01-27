Northern Ireland Weather: Bright and sunny spells give way to cloud and showery rain with overnight wind - after days of carnage with Storm Eowyn
A Met Office spokesman said it will be a ‘windy day, particularly along the coasts’ with a maximum temperature 8 °C.
Meanwhile tonight ‘mostly cloudy conditions will continue with showery rain at times’ but ‘the overnight wind will ease down towards the morning’.
There will be a minimum temperature of 3 °C.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be ‘cloudy with bright spells and some showery rain becoming dry in the east during the afternoon’.
There will be a maximum temperature of 8 °C.
And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘showery rain Wednesday becoming dry with bright spells Thursday’, ‘a band of cloud and rain then passes east Thursday night becoming dry again from Friday morning’.
And from Saturday, according to the Met Office ‘cloud and periods of wet weather will probably affect north and north-western parts of the UK at times, particularly early in this period’.
‘Some heavy rain is possible which could be accompanied by some spells of strong winds.
‘South of this, across the rest of the UK, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, it should be predominantly dry through this period, or certainly drier than it has been.
‘Winds will be lighter and this will bring the risk of mist and freezing fog patches and overnight frosts.
‘Overall, temperatures will probably be close to normal for most, but it is likely to be quite mild at times over the north and northwest of the UK’.
And from February 10 to February 24, the Met Office forecast ‘some periods of unsettled weather are likely at first bringing spells of rain and strong winds, mainly across the north of the UK but also spreading further south at times’.
And ‘toward late February, drier, more settled conditions could develop more widely again, particularly in the south but perhaps spreading further north at times’.
Meanwhile ‘temperatures probably close to average overall, but some milder spells are likely - especially in the north’.
