‘Oktoberfest’ fears over event

The reservations arose as Lisburn City and Castlereagh District Council lifted a by-law for the Moira Speciality Food Fair to allow the consumption of alcohol for an estimated 10,000 visitors expected to attend the event.

The council’s development committee has been told that the popular event, located at the Moira Demesne, is aiming to attract a much wider audience in part by serving a local distillery’s products.

However, Lisburn South Cllr Alan Givan aired his fears that the festival could be overcome by “Bavarian beer tents”.

He told fellow councillors of his own experience of the famous Oktoberfest which attracts huge numbers of visitors to Munich between the end of September and beginning of October.

He said: “I happened to be on holiday a few years back and accidentally stumbled upon the Munich beer festival and let me tell you, that was an education.

“I am all for expansion of the Moira festival, but I fear that we could be leaning towards Bavarian beers tents and the like instead of celebrating it as an artisan event.”

“It is something that I personally would not like to see,” he added.

The meeting was also told that the growth of the Co Down artisan fair will now see it move from September into October.

The success of breweries and distilleries in Northern Ireland has seen Co Down become an epicentre of craft ales and spirits with over a dozen such companies appearing in recent times.

Addressing the concerns raised, council head of service, Paul McCormick said: “I can assure the member that this is a family event and there is no intention to set up Bavarian style beer tents in Moira or Bavarian anything for that matter.

“I am assured that the later start this October and to introduce local distillery products is in order to attract a wider amount of businesses to the event.