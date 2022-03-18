P&O Ferries: Who Owns P&O Ferries, why has it sacked its UK staff and what does P&O stand for?

There was shock around the UK yesterday, as P&O Ferries made their entire UK workforce redundant.

Staff members who staged a sit-in were removed by security firms and P&O have confirmed ferries will be suspended for the next few days.

But who owns P&O Ferries and why has this happened?

Who owns P&O Ferries?

P&O Ferries is owned by Dubai-based logistics company DP World.

DP World bought P&O in 2019 and the company is owned by Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

What does P&O mean?

P&O was originally called the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company.

Set up in 1822 by Brodie McGhie Willcox and Arthur Anderson, the British shipping and logistics company operated routes between England, Spain and Portugal, offering their first services to passengers in 1844.

Why did P&O sack its UK staff?

All 800 members of staff in the UK were made redundant by P&O Ferries yesterday, in what unions are calling, “one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations”.

P&O Ferries spokesman said in a statement, the company was not a “viable business.”

They went on to say, “We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable."

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

Employees staged a sit-in protest, but were removed by security firms.

P&O has stated that Ferries will be suspended "for the next few days."