Police investigate after goose seriously injured ‘by youths’ near lake

Police have appealed for information following an incident in which a wild goose was seriously injured in an attack near the Lakelands area of Craigavon.

A local group reported the goose had been impaled on a pole during the incident on Friday in Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of youths attacking and seriously injuring a goose in the Lakelands area of Craigavon shortly before 4pm on Friday.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1162 of 17/05/24."

The Craigavon Lakes area

Animal welfare charity the USPCA said it was "shocked and appalled by this senseless act of cruelty".

Chief executive Nora Smith, said: "This is a horrific sickening case of animal cruelty and we are appalled to hear of such barbaric abuse.

"We cannot comprehend the motives of anyone who can carry out such a brutal attack against a vulnerable animal.

"There can be no justification for this criminal behaviour, and we hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

"Unfortunately this is another stark reminder of the many challenges we are still facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland."

The charity appealed for anyone with information to contact them or the police.

The Save Craigavon City Park And Lakes group said on social media the goose had been impaled on a white pole.