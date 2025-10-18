A County Londonerry spinner told Prince William this week that he was inspired take up linen by Henry VIII’s law forbidding gentlemen from wearing more than seven yards of the fabric.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiernan Stuart was speaking to the Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to Mallon Farm near Cookstown on Tuesday, where husband and wife Charlie Mallon and Helen Keys are aiming to create a sustainable flax and linen farm.

Mr Stuart, from Clady in Co Londonderry, has spent 30 years researching flax at Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday he was demonstrating a prototype new spinning machine.

Tiernan Stuart regales the royal couple with a tale about Henry VIII's law restricting the amount of linen gentlemen could wear.

"It is really a proof of concept machine for spinning flax, using robotic controls and sensors," he told the News Letter.

"We are using 21st Century equipment to update the 200 year old process of processing and spinning flax."

The machine is an attempt to solve the “bottleneck” that holds back the resurgent linen industry from really taking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a very difficult process with lots of steps and machines and it's very labour intensive. There can be lots of hiccups along the way.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Mallon Linen near Cookstown in Co Tyrone, a working family farm that is re-establishing a transparent flax-to-linen supply chain in Northern Ireland. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025.

This was partly the reason, he said, that linen was superseded by easier to process man-made fibres and cotton.

He found William and Kate "wonderful" to talk to about the issues and "genuinely interested".

"They really gave me their full attention and I tried to just tell them everything I could,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told them how in years gone by the ladies would put the fiber through their mouths to help spin it and they seemed to know all about it.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Mallon Linen near Cookstown in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

They were particularly interested in how he started out.

"I told them my inspiration came from Henry the VIII, who created a law against Irish gentlemen wearing more than seven yards of linen.

"This was because the O'Neills were producing so much linen in the 14th and 15th century that they were wearing huge quantities of it in the English court and embarrassing the English gentleman.”

He also amused William by recounting that the finest linen in ancient Egypt was reserved as a gift for royalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess of Wales uses a restored heritage 'flax brake' used for 'breaking and scutching' flax during a visit to Mallon Linen near Cookstown in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

"That is because they could spin it so fine in a way that we still can't do today. It took so much time and they had very specialist royal spinners and weavers.

"They were basically spinning flax into gold. It wasn't given to anybody and you couldn't buy it. It was given as a kingly gift."

At this point William joked that he hoped to get some in the future.

"I just had to smile," said Tiernan. "I would love to be able to provide him with some when I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mario Sierra from Mourne Textiles in Rostrevor also discussed his experimentats in old fashioned linen weaving techniques with the couple.

He found they were interested in future employment prospects for young people in the field.

"They were really interested in the next generation getting involved and getting an interest," he told the News Letter.

"And they were interested in keeping that heritage that is rooted in the past but making it relevant for the future.”