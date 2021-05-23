Public thanked for assisting ‘distressed’ man on road in ‘pitch darkness’
Police have paid tribute to the public for helpinga distressed man.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 12:52 pm
According to a post on social media the man was helped last night.
The post says: “Tonight Police received calls from motorists in the Ligoniel Road / Ballyhill Road area about a distressed person on the road in pitch darkness.
“Local officers from North Belfast and Lisburn along with officers from our Tactical Support Group went to the area and with the quick assistance from our Air Support Unit the person was located and brought to safety.
“Thanks to the motorists who stopped to help us direct the helicopter and get to them faster.
“#keepingpeoplesafe”