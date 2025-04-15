Saturday market plan for former Europa bus centre as part of bid to make premises a tourist destination

The former Europa bus Centre in Belfast

A new monthly market at the former Europa bus centre in Belfast has been approved as part of a bid to turn the premises into a ‘dynamic urban destination that appeals to both tourists and locals alike’.

​Belfast City Council Councillors approved licences for the external market to take place in Europa Bus Station on a monthly basis over the course of the coming months, and for a one-off market as part of Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival in May 2025.

Belfast Council has the exclusive rights to hold markets in Belfast. Also, anyone wishing to operate a market or car boot sale within Belfast must apply to the council for permission.

The Europa bus centre request is in collaboration with the upcoming “Halt” space. The market will be a curated blend of craft, art, music, and food, involving 20 to 30 traders on a monthly basis.

A council report on the request states: “Their aim is to transform the former bus station into a dynamic urban destination that appeals to both tourists and locals alike. By redesigning the area, they hope to create a space where people can eat, socialise, and purchase unique gifts from Northern Ireland’s finest makers and designers.

“The organisers see this market as an opportunity to collaborate closely with the Halt project to help make it a trendy, in-demand space even before it fully opens.

“The organisers have been working with MRP Investment and Development Ltd, who are leading the redesign of the space due to open in July (this date has to be confirmed), and also working with Translink to ensure this market is in line with the wider regeneration of this area of the city.”

The market will run from 11.30am – 3.30pm, on the last Saturday of the month. Organisers said they are “happy to revisit these times” so they don’t conflict with St George’s Saturday market.

The report adds: “The proposed market has all the necessary approvals in place and they will ensure all food providers have the relevant documentation. They will also ensure any second-hand goods are checked and we will take responsibility to make sure that counterfeit or stolen goods are not sold at the market.

“There is a tight application process that ensures the right products are sold at each event. The market will be operated under permitted development rights as the market will be operated for less than 14 days in a calendar year. This means that planning permission is not required for the market.

“An application to use the site on a temporary (five year) basis for hospitality use to include retail, food and beverage market and outdoor seating and entertainment space has recently been submitted to the council for determination.”

At the City Hall committee meeting, the Deputy Mayor, DUP Councillor Andrew McCormick, said: “I think we are under-selling ourselves big time here in terms of the markets, in terms of the income they are generating for the traders and for the market organisers.

“And I would be concerned with one of these markets clashing with St George’s Market where we have a really thriving market. We want to continue to support St George’s Market, and we don’t want to take any footfall, in terms of having markets competing against each other.”

DUP Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “I actually just want to welcome the market. I know it could clash, and I am glad that is being considered.

“Business in Sandy Row, as everybody knows, has been under immense pressure, and MRP has reached out to the business community in Sandy Row, who will be taking part in this market every month, especially the food outlets – the Chinese restaurant, the chippie, the bakeries will all be included in the market.

