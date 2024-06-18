Shane Lowry urges people to ‘be kind’ after Rory McIlroy’s ‘toughest day’ at US Open

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry (right) at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Shane Lowry has spoken out in support of his Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy, after the Co Down golfer’s US Open disappointment.

McIlroy seemed poised to win his first major title in 10 years before dropping shots on three of the final four holes on Sunday to finish second in North Carolina.

Television footage showed him visibly gutted as Bryson DeChambeau sunk the winning putt on the 18th, having just played a superb chip from the greenside bunker.

Lowry posted a message on social media on Monday evening, shortly after McIlroy posted his own statement, praising winner DeChambeau, and revealing that he was going to “take a few weeks away from the game to process everything” and to build himself back up.

Lowry, who won The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, said: “From the outside looking in… this game is easy. But in reality it’s the worst game of all. We are very fortunate to get what we do from this game but over the last 24 hours it’s hit me.

"What Rory has gone through is as tough as it gets in our game but I would like to encourage people if anything please be kind.”

McIroy was widely criticised for apparently rushing away from the Pinehurst course without congratulating DeChambeau.

In his own statement on social media on Monday, the four-time major winner said: "Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer.

Rory McIlroy after missing a putt in his final round of the US Open Photo: (AP Photo/Matt York)

"Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

"As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day".

McIlroy added: "The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again,” he said.

"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon.