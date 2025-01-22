Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shopmobility, which offers help for those with limited mobility, has been launched by Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The service is open to anyone of any age who has difficulties walking because of injury (even temporary), physical disability or a medical condition.

Shopmobility arrives at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The vast centre, which has recently benefited from a £10m refurbishment scheme and has attracted more than a dozen new stores in the past year, has become extremely popular.

Now Rushmere Shopping Centre wishes to ensure all customers, including those with limited mobility, can enjoy the experience.

Rushmere Shopping Centre said in a statement: “We are delighted to be launching Shopmobility services in Rushmere! Thank you for your patience as we worked hard behind the scenes to set up the scheme.

"We hope that the launch of Shopmobility will enhance the Rushmere experience for our shoppers!

For more information, please visit: https://www.rushmereshopping.com/centre-info/shopmobility/

It is not just for elderly individuals or people with chronic disabilities. It provides support for those restricted by temporary illness or injury, or perhaps you just find walking longer distances difficult. Whatever your need, the service is ready to help you access the shops and facilities with appropriate mobility equipment.

First time users will be required to complete a brief training session covering how to use the equipment and familiarisation of where they can be used.