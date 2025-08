Simon Harris holds talks with Haitian counterpart over kidnapping of Irish woman

Gena Heraty in a photo issued by Viatores Christi Dublin

​Ireland's deputy premier Simon Harris has held talks with his Haitian counterpart about the kidnapping of Irish woman Gena Heraty.

Mr Harris, Ireland's minister for foreign affairs, spoke to Haiti's foreign minister, Harvel Jean-Baptiste by phone and asked that everything is done to ensure the release of Ms Heraty and the other hostages, including a three-year-old child.

Ms Heraty was kidnapped along with seven other people from an orphanage in Haiti.

Ms Heraty is originally from Westport in Co Mayo.

She oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

It is understood Ms Heraty was among seven employees who were taken in the incident as well as the young child.

Speaking after the call, Mr Harris said: “I welcome my engagement with Minister Harvel Jean Baptiste after what has been an extremely traumatic few days for the Heraty family, as well as the families of all those who were kidnapped.

“The minister assured me of his support in our work to ensure the safe release of Gena, and all the hostages, who have gone through the most horrendous of ordeals.

“We have agreed to stay in touch about the case, which remains extremely sensitive.

“My officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are in constant contact with the Heraty family.

“When we have further updates, we will provide them.”

Mr Harris said he had been in contact with Ms Heraty's family on Monday.

Ms Heraty is a member of Viatores Christi, a lay missionary organisation.

In a statement, the group said Ms Heraty was taken by armed individuals from her home at the NPFS (Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs) compound in Kenscoff on Sunday morning.

“Gena has worked in Haiti for over 30 years, dedicating her life to children and adults with disabilities through her leadership of NPFS's Special Needs Programme,” it said.

“Her commitment, compassion and steady presence have made a lasting difference to many families in the region.

“Our organisation has supported NPFS's work for a number of years and has seen first-hand the impact of Gena's efforts. We are in close contact with our partners on the ground and remain hopeful for her safe return.”

Fr John Kenny, administrator of Westport parish in Co Mayo, said the local community was “saddened and shocked” by the kidnapping.

He told RTE Radio 1 that many people attended the weekly Monday mass to pray for her.

Ms Heraty's sister, Mary, spoke at the mass.

Fr Kenny added: “(The mass) would have generally a small attendance. But yesterday evening, cars were everywhere. People were gathered and quietly prayed and then met with the family afterwards.”

He described Ms Heraty as “wonderful, generous and caring”.

“She's not one for the spotlight or to highlight herself. It's always the work she does that she draws attention to and the people she works with,” he added.

Ms Heraty survived a vicious assault while she worked at a Haitian orphanage in 2011.