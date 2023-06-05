Snappy Shopper launches in Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon and surrounding areas with special £10 off voucher code

The home delivery service brings groceries to customers in as little as 30 minutes, all whilst supporting their local convenience store.

Coverage – with stores Vivo @FoodHalls Drumgor and Vivo @FoodHalls Annagh – is now also expanding across several neighbouring locations including Bleary, Waringstown, Drumnacanvy and Corcreeny.

A spokesperson for Snappy Shopper said the extended service comes following increased local demand for the grocery delivery app as well as a rare opportunity to work together with newly-refitted store Vivo @ FoodHalls Drumgor to serve their area.

"The launch coincides with a special promotion for new customers, who will be able to enjoy £10 off their first Snappy Shopper order using code SHOP10 at checkout. The savings won’t stop there as Snappy Shopper is committed to its retailer’s on-the-shelf pricing, ensuring that prices are not inflated and shoppers at home pay the same in-store.”

Malcolm Hall, store owner from Vivo @FoodHalls said: “One of the standout features of Snappy Shopper is its commitment to supporting local businesses and the community. With every order placed through the app, our customers are directly contributing to their local store and helping to bolster the local economy while enjoying the convenience of having their items delivered to their doorstep.

"It’s a fantastic way to connect with customers, expand our business, and thrive in the digital age. This partnership with Snappy Shopper presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our reach and connect with an even broader customer base”.

Snappy Shopper provides an affordable and accessible platform for local stores to serve their community, with all orders being delivered by the in-store staff themselves. Look out for the newly branded Snappy Shopper vans driving throughout the local area.

Dan Calvert, Chief Growth Officer at Snappy Group, said: “We’re excited to launch our Snappy Shopper marketplace in Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan. We’ve long had a presence in Northern Ireland, albeit in limited locations, but this marks a significant step forwards in supporting local businesses serving their local communities.

"In Vivo @Foodhalls Drumgor and Annagh, we’ve found partners who we’re proud to work alongside, and realise this local delivery service.

Anyone who hasn’t tried the app before can take advantage of the current SHOP10 discount code, to get a fantastic £10 off their first order. Not only will you make some serious savings, but you’ll be supporting your local store and doing your bit to help a local business thrive.

