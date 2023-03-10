Snow day: Try telling children and dogs that today wasn't a special day to be alive

With many boys and girls getting a snow day off schools, and others being told it wouldn’t be frowned upon if they didn’t turn up, kids across Northern Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow, perfect for sledding, creating snowmen and snow angels or just throwing clumps of it at their parents.

Dogs too were having a field day in back gardens and public parks, the younger ones never having experienced this magic powder before – suddenly a landscape with which they were all too familiar had been painted white.

A game of catch with a difference for Koda, using a snowball

But in typical doggy fashion apprehensive sniffs were soon following by dashes through the snow.