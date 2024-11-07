Sons of Anna Lo release statement praising her following ex-MLA's death at 74

The sons of ex-Alliance MLA Anna Lo have released a statement following her death.

She died in hospital on Wednesday, aged 74, after suffering complications arising from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – a type of cancer affecting the immune system.

The statement from Owen and Conall Watson is as follows:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Anna Lo, former Alliance MLA for South Belfast and campaigner for equality and social justice in Northern Ireland.

Anna Lo at the Alliance Party conference at The Stormont Hotel in 2017. Picture - Mark Marlow/pacemaker press

"We are incredibly proud of Anna and what she achieved throughout her life and career. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, partner and friend, whose energy, joy and integrity inspired those she met.

"Anna stood for and fought for equality, for women’s rights, against discrimination including racism, and for a political system to serve the needs of people rather than reinforce historic divisions.

"Since arriving from Hong Kong in the 1970s, she served the community of Northern Ireland.

"She worked first as a translator and social worker before taking on more public roles, including at the Chinese Welfare Association, the Assembly and as a founding commissioner of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

"Anna died peacefully with family around her on 6 November 2024 at Belfast City Hospital, following complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, at the age of 74.

"From her hospital bed, Anna continued to champion the issues that she had dedicated her life to. We are incredibly grateful to all the NHS staff who provided Anna with excellent, compassionate care.

"A passionate artist, environmentalist and hillwalker, she helped people participate in culture, art and education. She was a trustee and volunteer of arts charities, and arranged exhibitions of Chinese art.

"Family summers were often spent in the Mourne Mountains. In recent years, she found great joy spending time with her grandchildren and travelling the world.