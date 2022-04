Supermarket Easter opening times Northern Ireland 2022: Tesco, Iceland and M&S bank holiday opening times.

Supermarkets are essential for any last minute things you may need this Easter.

We've put together a list of holiday opening times for Tesco, Iceland and M&S over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Tesco Easter opening hours

Belfast Knocknagoney

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Belmont Road Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Ballyhackamore Express

Good Friday - 6am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -6am - 11pm

Easter Monday -6am - 11pm

Castlereagh Road

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -10am - 7pm

Belfast Holywood Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Yorkgate Superstore

Good Friday - 8am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Belfast Royal Avenue Express

Good Friday - 7am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 9pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 9pm

Easter Monday -7am - 9pm

Antrim Road

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -10am - 7pm

Great Victoria Street Express

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 6am - Midnight

Donegall Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Newtownbreda Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -10am - 7pm

Cairns Hill Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Ballygomartin Superstore

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -6am - Midnight

Ormeau Road

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

University Road Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Lisburn Road Superstore

Good Friday - 7am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Belfast Dublin Road Express

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - 6am - Midnight

Easter Monday - 6am - Midnight

Dunmurry Superstore

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Rosetta Road Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Cookstown

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -10am - 7pm

Dungannon

Good Friday - 7am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday -10am - 7pm

Magherafelt

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Craigavon Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Carnegie St Superstore

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Portadown

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Banbridge

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Bridgewater Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Enniskillen Superstore

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Bangor Superstore

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Springhill Superstore

Good Friday - 8am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Newtownards Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Carrickfergus Castle Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Comber Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Doagh Road Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday -7am - 11pm

Easter Monday -7am - 11pm

Antrim Massereene Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Crumlin

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Glengormley

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - 7am - 10pm

Easter Monday - 7am - 10pm

Ballymena

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Ballymoney

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Coleraine

Good Friday - 8am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Lisnagelvin

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Derry Crescent Link Express

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Strand Road Superstore

Good Friday - 8am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Limavady Broad Road

Good Friday - 6am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - 6am - 11pm

Easter Monday - 6am - 11pm

Limavady Roevalley Superstore

Good Friday - 8am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Portstewart

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Northcott Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Newtownabbey Superstore

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Monkstown Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Monday - 7am - 11pm

Lisburn Bentrim

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Lisburn Bow Street

Good Friday - 7am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16 - 7am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 7am - 9pm

Newcastle

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16 - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Newry Extra

Good Friday - 6am - Midnight

Saturday, April 16 - 6am - Midnight

Easter Sunday - CLOSED

Easter Monday - 10am - 7pm

Carniny Ballymena Express

Good Friday - 7am - 11pm

Holy Saturday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - 7am - 11pm

Easter Monday - 7am - 11pm

Iceland Easter opening hours

Standard opening hours for Iceland will apply for Good Friday, Saturday, April 16 and Easter Monday.

Iceland stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, you can find out the opening times of your local store on their website here.

M&S Easter opening hours

Armagh Simply Food

Good Friday - 8:30am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:30am - 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:30am - 8pm

Ballymena

Good Friday - 9:00am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 9:00am - 7pm

Craigavon Simply Food

Good Friday - 8:00am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 08:00-21:00

Cookstown Simply Food

Good Friday - 9:00am -9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:30am - 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 9:00am - 6pm

Belfast Upper Newtownards Road Simply Food

Good Friday - 8:00am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am - 9pm

Belfast Boucher Road Simply Food

Good Friday - 7:30am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 7:30am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 7:30am - 9pm

Malone Road Simply Food

Good Friday - 8:00am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am - 9pm

Carrickfergus Simply Food

Good Friday - 8:00am - 9pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am - 9pm

Bloomfield Bangor

Good Friday -08:00-22:00

Saturday, April 16th - 08:00-21:00

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 08:00-22:00

Sprucefield

Good Friday - 8:00am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am- 9pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am - 10pm

Forestside

Good Friday - 8:00am - 10pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 9pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am- 10pm

Belfast Donegall Place

Good Friday - 8:00am - 7pm

Saturday, April 16th - 8:00am - 7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Bank Holiday Monday - 8:00am - 7pm