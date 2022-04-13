Good Friday is an important day in the Christian calendar is it depicts Jesus' crucifixion.

But many people have been asking how it got it's name and why Good Friday is called Good Friday?

Here's everything you need to know about the day of Jesus' crucifixion

What is Good Friday? Why is Good Friday called Good Friday - and what is the meaning behind the celebration?

When is Good Friday?

Good Friday is later than usual this year, falling on April 15th, with Easter Sunday taking place on April 17 and Easter Monday on April 18th.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is a religious holiday celebrated by Christians to remember Jesus' crucifixion.

It falls during the Christian Holy Week, which are the seven days that recall the events that led up to Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

Holy Week begins on the Sunday a week before Easter which is called Palm Sunday and finishes on Easter Sunday which is the day of Jesus' resurrection.

Why is Good Friday called Good Friday?

Good Friday is the day when Christian's remember Jesus' crucifixion, so many people wonder why it is referred to as, 'Good.'

The use of 'Good' in the name Good Friday, is used in the context of the Old English word for holy, so it really means holy Friday.

How do Christians celebrate Good Friday in the UK?

Christians in the UK celebrate Good Friday by attending church services.

In London, Trafalgar Square hosts a play called, 'The Passion of Jesus,' depicting Jesus' crucifixion and is attended by thousands.

The play is free to attend and will see hundreds of actors from the Wintershall players re-enact Jesus' final journey.

You can find out more about it here, parental guidance is advised as the play paints a realistic picture of a crucifixion.