Why do people eat fish on Good Friday? When do you eat hot cross buns and Good Friday superstitions explained

Good Friday is an important day in the Christian calendar is it depicts Jesus' crucifixion.

There are many traditions and superstitions that surround the holiday.

Here's everything you need to know about Good Friday and its traditions and supersitions explained.

Why do people eat fish on Good Friday?

In the UK, the meal of fish and chips is traditionally eaten on Good Friday.

This is because for Christians, it's important to not eat meat on Good Friday as Jesus sacrificed his life for their sins on this day.

The tradition goes back centuries, with many Catholics following this rule during lent, or on all Fridays.

When do you eat hot cross buns on Good Friday?

Hot cross buns are eaten on Good Friday as a way to remember Jesus' crucifixion, with the cross in the pastry symbolising the cross that Jesus was crucified on.

They have been part of Easter celebrations in the UK for centuries and are traditionally only eaten after midday on Good Friday.

One popular superstition about hot cross buns says that any batch baked on Good Friday will not go mouldy.

Is it bad luck to wash clothes on Good Friday?

According to tradition, it is bad luck to wash clothes on Good Friday or spend the day doing any housework at all.

What other superstitions are there about Good Friday?

Good Friday is full of many superstitions from not eating meat, to making sure you wait until midday to eat a hot cross bun.

Other superstitions say that you should not farm on Good Friday and that if you get your hair cut on Good Friday it will prevent toothache.

An older superstition also says that a child born on Good Friday and baptised on Easter Sunday will have the gift of healing.

Superstitions vary depending on where you are based in the world, with taking a shower or bathing on Good Friday seen as bad luck in The Philippines.