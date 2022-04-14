When is the next full moon? Date of pink full moon, what is a pink moon and how to see the pink moon in the UK.

The next full moon of the year will take place this April.

The April moon is better off known as the pink moon, but don't expect it to be that colour.

Here's everything you need to know about the next full moon and how to catch a glimpse of the pink moon in the UK.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon in 2022 will be on Saturday, April 16.

You will be able to see the moon for three full days, spanning from early Friday morning through to early Monday morning.

Why is it called a pink moon?

The names for full moon come from the Maine Farmer’s Almanac which started to publish Native American names for moons in the 1930s.

The name for the pink moon has nothing to do with its colour and comes from pink wildflowers which appear in North America in spring.

This year, the pink moon is also called the Paschal Full Moon which helps decide the date of Easter.

Easter is held on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon and will fall this year on April, 17.

When can I see the pink moon?

In the UK the best time to see the moon rise will be after sunset on Saturday, April 16, at around 7:57pm.

When is the May full moon?

The next full moon after the pink moon will be on Monday, May 16.

The May moon is known as the flower moon and is a “Blood Moon”, with a reddish hue that will last for approximately 84 minutes.