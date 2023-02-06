STEM Teacher of the Year Lisa Jane Rodgers of St Louise’s Comprehensive College.

The awards, which returned to the Europa Hotel, Belfast recently and saw 40 outstanding teaching professionals honoured for their contributions to the education of young people.

Honourees at the celebration include Suchitra Varma, a classroom assistant at Methodist College Belfast, who was recognised for her work to promote the education of newcomers with the ‘Newcomer Children’ award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal at Belvoir Park Primary School Pamela Jones took home Principal of the Year, while Lisa Jane Rodgers of St Louise’s Comprehensive College was named STEM Teacher of the Year.

Principal of the Year Pamela Jones (Left) from Belvoir Park Primary School.

Also celebrated was Natalie Clarke, teacher at Integrated College Glengormley, who received the Cross-Community Ambassador Award. James Curran, Principal at Harberton Special School was named Special Needs Education Champion.

Every year, the Blackboard Awards celebrate the teaching staff from both primary and post-primary level who have worked tirelessly to support the academic development of their pupils and help inspire future generations.

With over 150 nominations, 2023 was a record year for entries across the profession.

This year’s event was proudly sponsored by H&J Martin Asset Management Services, and event partners Cirdan, St Mary’s University College, Maritime Belfast, Lidl, FLYNN and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.

Speaking after receiving her award, Natalie Clarke, Teacher at Integrated College Glengormley and Cross-Community Ambassador award winner said:

“It is an immense privilege to be awarded the title of Cross-Community Ambassador. I am grateful every day that I get to work with my pupils and colleagues at Integrated College Glengormley. This is certainly a career highlight for me, and I thank those who supported my nomination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma, added:

“There is no denying that these are difficult times for so many children, young people and families as they emerge from the pandemic and grapple with the cost-of-living increases. It is to their teachers and education staff that children and young people turn to for sanctuary, for safety and for support in these difficult times.