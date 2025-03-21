The King and Queen have left Banbridge after visiting the town on the third day of engagements in Northern Ireland
Hundreds of people gathered in the streets held bouquets and waved flags as they arrived.
Charles met with local business representatives at Banbridge Old Town Hall while Camilla is visiting the town’s library.
