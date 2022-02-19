Thought for the Week: It is important to trust God through the storms

Rev Dr William Morton, Church of Ireland

When we arrived at Magheroarty, from where we were to make the nine miles journey across by cabin cruiser, the sea was like a mill pond.

However, after about 20 minutes, things suddenly began to change. The sea became choppy, a wind rose, the boat began to rock - and sea sickness struck me big time. I thought I would never reach terra firma, and when I did, I vowed two things – that I would pay for a helicopter to bring me back home, and that I had set foot on Tory for the first and last time.

That’s why I have the utmost empathy with Jesus’ disciples as they crossed a lake with Him, related in tomorrow’s Gospel reading from St Luke, chapter 8, verse 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a calm start to their journey, as Jesus caught up on some sleep in the stern of the boat, a storm arose from nowhere. The disciples, who were all terrified and thought they were going to drown, woke Jesus, who rebuked the storm and restored calm.

It’s a deeply moving story, resonating with our own experience. We have all been there. We know what chaos and danger and fear are like, what it is to sense that we are out of control, heading for the rocks, drowning. The disciples had left everything to follow Jesus. They had seen and heard things which they could never have imagined.

Miracles had been performed before their eyes; old priorities had been turned upside down, and a new way of life was opening up for them. It was shattering, transforming, disturbing.

And now they were crossing the lake to bring the gospel to the Gentiles, to people who the disciples thought were beyond redemption, outside of God’s love. They were scared and naturally so - and in that greater fear they call out to Jesus, who calms their storm, and the waves in their hearts and minds. The miracle of the calming of the storm points to a more significant miracle in which each of us can share - Jesus calms us and restores our equilibrium. Jesus comes to our help, and is at our side.

Too often, it can seem that God is asleep, absent, disinterested in what is happening, and that we have been faithful to an absent God who is not there when we need Him.

The reality of the Christian gospel message is that the Lord is there for us in the midst of the chaos. He will be with us whatever the circumstances of life, and will never leave us alone to face the storm.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.