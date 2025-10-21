Traffic & Travel: A woman has died after a road traffic collision in Comber on Monday - appeal for witnesses

A woman has died after a crash in Comber on Monday

Police received a report of a collision in the Ballygowan Road area at 12.30pm .

Officers and other emergency services attended the scene

Inspector Cherith Adair from the collision investigation unit said: "Sadly the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The Ballygowan Road has now reopened.

"Collision investigation unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision.

"We are particularly keen to hear from persons who witnessed the incident or hold digital footage which may assist with inquiries.