Tributes have been paid to a man who saved “the lives of countless people”.

A post on the Lough Neagh Rescue page says: “It is with great sadness that Lough Neagh Rescue announce the death of their patron and co-founder Billy Mullen.

"Billy served in Lough Neagh Rescue for over 25 years and during his time was a long serving Coxswain, saving the lives of countless people.

"From wiring the first lifeboat in the service and using his wide range of mechanical skills, to training and mentoring other crew, Billy was generous with his time and extensive knowledge to ensure the lifeboat was always fit for service, and the crew under his command would make it safely back to base.

"A leader on the water and on land, Billy also served Lough Neagh Rescue as a training officer, board member and chairperson, and his dedication to saving lives was recognised in 2016 with appointment of the BEM in the New Year Honours list.”

The tribute adds that “Billy will always be remembered for his cheery smile, humour and calmness under pressure”.

It adds he will also be remembered for “his steadfast commitment to the lifeboat service on Lough Neagh”.

Billy Mullen from Lough Neagh Rescue

The tribute also extends their “deepest condolences” to his wife Anne, sons Finn, Timo and Tam and extended family.

A funeral notice announces the death of ‘William Theodore Cecil (Billy) MULLEN BEM’ on January 1.

It adds: ‘Much loved and devoted husband of his wife Anne, cherished and devoted father of Finn, Timo and Tam and precious grandpa of Skye, Pixi, Mara and Oran. Much appreciated father-in-law of Katie and Sarah’.