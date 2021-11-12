Tributes paid to Sam Dunlop, founder member of DUP and former Mayor of Antrim

Sam Dunlop had two periods as Mayor of Antrim

Mr Dunlop, who was twice Mayor of Antrim, died suddenly in hospital.

Friends described him as “a dedicated councillor and family man”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Our sincere condolences to the Dunlop family on the death of Sam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joining the Party in 1970, he was a strong advocate for his constituents and enjoyed incredible electoral success.”

Other members of the party also remembered Mr Dunlop who was alongside Rev Ian Paisley when the Democratic Unionist Party was founded in 1971.

Trevor Clarke said: “We have lost a great friend and colleague.

“I am honoured to have called Sam Dunlop my friend and colleague for many years. He was a dedicated councillor and family man. His humour will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with Paul and Sharon and the wider family circle.”

Pam Cameron added: “Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague Sam Dunlop.

“Sam was one of the founding members of [the DUP], Mayor of Antrim twice and a very popular councillor for many years.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The lifelong DUP man grew up in Ballymena but latterly lived in Antrim. He had stepped down from his council role in 2014.

He was predeceased by his wife Violet. The pair had two children – Sharon and Paul, who is a DUP councillor like his father.

They also have four grandchildren – Megan, Owen, Sam and Poppy.

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band, of which Paul is treasurer, said: “Sam was the Mayor of Antrim on two separate occasions and was widely respected around the town and further afield.”

Abbeyview FC, where Paul is chairman, wrote: “Sam was a long time supporter of Abbeyview and will be sorely missed by everyone involved with the club.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to Paul and all of the wider Dunlop family at this difficult time.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for Mr Dunlop’s life will be held in First Donegore Presbyterian Church, Parkgate tomorrow at 10.30am.

He will be buried at Belmont Cemetery.

A funeral notice requested family flowers only with donations in lieu to the NI Children’s Hospice.

The family notice added the verse: “We will never cease to miss you, we will never cease to care, in a special corner of our hearts, you will always be there.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry