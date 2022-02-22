Today marks Twosday, the day when the date forms a perfect palindrome - 22/02/2022.

Social media is buzzing to celebrate this significant day, but for many countries around the world, the palindrome holds extra significance.

A rare occasion, today's date can be read the same forwards as it does backwards and has been dubbed, 'a once in a lifetime event.'

Here is everything you need to know about Twosday and why it is so special.

What is Twosday 2022 and why is it so special?

Also known as palindrome day, the day when all the two's come together to make 22/2/2022, has been dubbed Twosday on social media.

A palindrome can be read the same backwards as it is forward, but what makes Twosday unique is that it can always be read upside down and still be deciphered.

Whilst it has no historical significance, the date holds special meaning in some countries, with the number two being lucky in Chinese culture.

The last time the dates aligned like this was 11/11/11 and before that it wasn't until 01/11/11.

What is a palindrome?

A palindrome is word or phrase that can be read the same backwards and forewards.

When is the next palindrome date?

The next day where we will see the numbers align like this is threesday which will take place on March 3, 2033, 3/3/33.

How are people celebrating Twosday?

In China and Malaysia the number two is lucky, which has led to hundreds of people exchanging their wedding vows in honour of the day.

In the UK, people are celebrating by going out in pairs, with some restaurants, like Dominos Pizza offering two-for-one Twosday.

In the USA, Twosday also happens to fall on National Margarita Day, so it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself and a friend to a cocktail.

Twosday has been celebrated on Twitter, with many people taking to the platform.

The account for the prehistoric monument Stonehenge tweeted, 'Today’s palindrome date is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for you, but Stonehenge was there for 11/11/1111!'

The British Museum also took to Twitter to celebrate, tweeting, 'Today, we're celebrating like it's 11/1/1111' with a graphic of a party in 1111.