UK pipe band championships to clash with 2025 Twelfth celebrations - leaving bands here with agonising choice

Many of Northern Ireland’s pipe bands have connections with Orange lodges

​​The UK pipe band championships are to clash with the 2025 Twelfth celebrations – leaving Ulster’s pipe bands with an agonising decision to make.

Shocked by the decision to schedule the event against the biggest day for every pipe band in Northern Ireland, people across the province are questioning why that date was picked.

The prestigious UK championships of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) are to be held in Edinburgh next year, the first time the event will take place outside of Northern Ireland.

As well as a competition, it’s a chance for enthusiasts of traditional Scottish culture to gather and drink in the best performances, workshops and camaraderie the scene has to offer.

Or at least, it usually is; next year, Northern Ireland’s considerable talent pool of pipers may be conspicuous by their absence.

Up to 750,000 people join in the Twelfth celebrations across the province every year, and the majority of pipe bands here have connections to the Orange Order.

As Independent Unionist MP and dedicated Orangeman Alex Easton put it, the decision to pit the pipe championships against the Twelfth will create difficult choices for bands and supporters in Ulster.

“It’ll be a real conflict,” he said. “Every band will be asking themselves the same question – do they stay for the biggest cultural day in the calendar, or leave for the biggest championships in the calendar?

“It will be divisive, I could see different members of bands falling down on either side of that debate.

“I’m frankly shocked and very surprised that they’ve chosen that specific date. I’d suggest they look at rescheduling the championships, even by a week or two.”

Mr Easton added that the news is “a double blow”, as the championships have been an extremely popular event in Northern Ireland since they started in 2014.

That includes a very successful showing over the summer, when they were held in a picturesque park in Bangor in Mr Easton’s North Down constituency.

Now it looks like that was the championships bidding farewell to Northern Ireland, at least for the time being.

“It’s almost as if we’re losing the championships twice,” said Mr Easton, “once to Scotland and once to the date. The thing is, we all like the RSPBA; their events are popular here and they do a great job.

“I just don’t know how they came to the conclusion July 12 is a suitable date, given its significance in Northern Ireland.”

Questions are also being asked about the potential of the championships hitting the Twelfth’s tourist draw, as the annual celebrations regularly bring large crowds of bands and supporters from Scotland eager to join in.

Those visitors will also be torn between a jaunt across the water or a trip to Edinburgh on the big day.

In a statement to piping podcast the Big Rab Show, RSPBA’s board of directors said July 12 was “the only date available from the host promoter” but other dates may be available in years to come.