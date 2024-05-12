Ulster Orchestra takes a brave step in staging 'Riot Symphony' in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​It was a brave commercial venture for the Ulster Orchestra to stage last Friday a so-called “Riot Symphony” in Belfast, a city which developed rioting to a fine art during the Troubles.

However this World Premiere of this Symphony by the gifted local composer Conor Mitchell in the Ulster Hall, which itself has housed political protests by the late Ian Paisley and others, was themed much more to the Russian punk group Pussy Riot.

They bravely confronted the wrath of the monstrous President Putin and were imprisoned for their efforts which were widely acclaimed throughout the international community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other sub-theme was the fate of the remarkable German student Sophie Scholl who co-founded the anti-Nazi White Rose group, and was executed along with her brother and another group member. Aged only 21, her last words were “The sun still shines” and this was the apt title of Friday’s concert.

Composer Conor Mitchell

One of the main thrusts of the concert, discussed by the composer, Patrick McCarthy, Stuart Baillie and Alanah Smyth in a slightly overlong, often technical but fascinating conversation before the performance, was the role of music in protesting against oppression and violence, and how this can encourage and inspire people to make their own protests, to follow their conscience and to speak truth to power.

Conor Mitchell wrote and spoke authoritatively about this in the concert programme and later in the stage conversation, and about the challenge of combining music, film and other art forms in a seamless presentation.

The real test was the performance itself with the music supplemented by well-chosen video clips from Video Designer Gavin Peden, and stunning performance by the players under the direction of Andrew Gourlay, and impressive local soloists Rebecca Murphy and Michael Bell, organist Stephen Disley on the mighty Mulholland, and also the creative association with the Belfast Ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was much concentration on and inspiration from the Pussy Riot’s “Putin Lights Up the Fires” and repetitive video shots of the dreadful Putin himself.

There was also the almost subliminal connection between the death of the courageous Sophie Scholl in Nazi Germany, and the continued theme of derangement running from Hitler to the currently deranged Putin.

However did it all work on the night? Certainly it was superbly presented by the composer, musicians, soloists and technical staff, but its effect will be measured by the reaction of those who hear it, and there was a very warm response from the enthusiastic audience, somewhat sparse by normal Friday night numbers, but also encouraging for such an avant-garde production.