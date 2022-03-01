Urgent appeal to find missing Matthew McCard - last seen carrying cream shopping bag

The post adds that Matthew is described as being of a slim build, with blonde bushy hair, blue eyes and with ‘a small cut to his forehead’.

It adds: “He was last seen wearing black track bottoms, black top, a scarf and was carrying a cream material shopping bag.

“If anyone has seen Matthew or knows of his current whereabouts please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1765 27/02/22.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...