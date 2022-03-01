Urgent appeal to find missing Matthew McCard - last seen carrying cream shopping bag
Police Lisburn & Castlereagh are appealing for help to find missing Matthew McCard who was last seen in the Tonagh area of Lisburn at around 2pm on Sunday.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:01 am
The post adds that Matthew is described as being of a slim build, with blonde bushy hair, blue eyes and with ‘a small cut to his forehead’.
It adds: “He was last seen wearing black track bottoms, black top, a scarf and was carrying a cream material shopping bag.
“If anyone has seen Matthew or knows of his current whereabouts please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1765 27/02/22.”