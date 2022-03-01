Urgent appeal to find missing Matthew McCard - last seen carrying cream shopping bag

Police Lisburn & Castlereagh are appealing for help to find missing Matthew McCard who was last seen in the Tonagh area of Lisburn at around 2pm on Sunday.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:01 am

The post adds that Matthew is described as being of a slim build, with blonde bushy hair, blue eyes and with ‘a small cut to his forehead’.

It adds: “He was last seen wearing black track bottoms, black top, a scarf and was carrying a cream material shopping bag.

“If anyone has seen Matthew or knows of his current whereabouts please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1765 27/02/22.”

missing Matthew McCard - PSNI
