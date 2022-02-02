USPCA renews plea for action against illegal dog breeders

The plea comes after a recent case where a suspected puppy farm dog was found in a distressed state in a south Armagh ditch. She was later put to sleep by the USPCA veterinary team, who said they had “no other option”.

Colleen Tinnelly from USPCA Development said: “We urge members of the public who are considering a new pet, to not engage with these callous individuals and instead look towards rehoming a rescue dog from the USPCA or local animal rescue shelter instead. There are many animals waiting for their second chance.

“Rescuing an animal, instead of engaging with an illegal breeder, can help break the cycle of demand and put an end to this terrible industry.”

Contact the USPCA if you can give four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Luna her forever home

The USPCA, who are supported wholly by voluntary donations, have rehomed more than 175 animals in the last year.

They are dedicated to the prevention of animal cruelty, the relief of suffering in animals, and animal welfare in Northern Ireland.

One of the dogs waiting to be rehomed is Luna, a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is said to be intelligent, lovable, and friendly, with lots of love to give to her new owners.

She is waiting at the shelter for a forever home, ideally suited to a home with experience with a similar breed.

In the last year, the USPCA says it has undertaken 250 wildlife rescues, treated 3,850 animals at the hospital, distributed over 3,500 pet food parcels, and issued over 700 veterinary vouchers to ensure wildlife receive immediate treatment.

MLA Robin Newton’s private member’s bill, the Welfare of Animals (Breeding and Sale of Puppies) Bill (#Lucy’s Law for NI) presents the opportunity for immediate action to offer more protections for the animals being exploited in the cruel trade, and to ensure those responsible are held accountable and face the full force of the law for their actions.