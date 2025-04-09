Van Morrison reveals he will perform a Belfast concert on the day of his 80th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Van Morrison has revealed that he is set to hold an 80th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on August 31.

And on the night Van Morrison’s talented, singer-songwriter, daughter Shana, will also perform.

This unique, once-in-a-lifetime event will take place on Sunday 31st August in the iconic Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Morrison, whose career spans a remarkable seven decades and millions of record sales, is regarded as one of the most successful artists Belfast has ever produced.

He has been recognised by Belfast City Council who awarded him the Freedom of the City in 2013 and was also appointed Queen’s University Belfast’s inaugural ‘Artist in Residence’ earlier this year.

This unique and unprecedented partnership will see Morrison provide two students with fully-funded scholarships to assist in their ambitions to become professional musicians.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday 11 April at 10am via TICKETMASTER.IE and WATERFRONT.CO.UK