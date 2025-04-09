Northern Ireland weather: Wall-to-wall sunshine on cards today and tomorrow with 20 °C forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wall-to-wall sunshine will heat our bones today with temperatures as high as 20C – and no rain on the horizon until Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told the News Letter that dry, sunny and warm conditions remain in the forecast for Northern Ireland for the next few days.

“High pressure is in charge of Northern Ireland’s weather, resulting in no rainfall and temperatures above average for the time of year,” he said.

“Temperatures could reach as high as 20C in spots in western parts of Northern Ireland today,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland weather forecast said that April 9 would be ‘another dry day with plenty of sunshine’ and ‘warm across western counties’.

They add that ‘winds will remain light’.

And tonight, according to the Met Office will be ‘a dry and mostly clear night’ with ‘a few mist patches forming later’ and ‘a chilly night with frost in rural spots where winds will remain light’.

They add there will be ‘a minimum temperature -1 °C’.

Newborn lambs rest on a field during a bright morning in the village of Bishop's Itchington in Warwickshire.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Thursday) will be ‘a fine dry and sunny day; A chilly start then feeling warm’.

There will be ‘light westerly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 20 °C’.