In Carrickfergus, among those saluting the fallen at a VE Day service at the town's war memorial was 98-year-old George Horner.

A native of Carrick, he had served in the 2nd Battalion the Royal Ulster Rifles and landed at Sword beach on D-Day before fighting his way through France and into Germany.

When victory over the Nazis was declared, he was outside Berlin.

He was unable to hear, but the News Letter communicated with him with writing on a hand-held whiteboard held by his daughter, to which he would respond verbally.

George Horner, pictured at the VE Day commemoration in Carrickfergus

Asked how he felt when he heard the news, he replied: "Very happy - very happy about it. It was all over, and I got home. But a lot of them didn't make it home."

There was dancing, cheering, and "a few drunks about, too".

He was later at a march in London, where Churchill took the salute from the passing soldiers.

He said that "we could have been in Berlin first, the British army, but they held us back - the Russians had to go in first". The Russians were "a rough bunch" he said.

WWII veteran George Horner, 98, delivers a salute after laying a wreath at the Carrickfergus War Memorial

How did he feel about losing friends? "Not too happy. That's life. You can't change it - it's all laid out for us."

Daughter Deirdre Bruton told the News Letter: "It's just a very proud day for us as a family. We thank dad and all the others for what they went through to give us our freedom today.

"Unfortunately, the ones that did land, in a few years there'll be none of them left."

At the service, which took place beside a real-life Churchill tank which is permanently in place by the seafront, there was a period of silent reflection before wreaths were laid as 'Abide With Me' was played by the Sir Henry Inglesby Fife and Drum Corps.

The Sir Henry Inglesby Fife and Drum at the Carrickfergus War Memorial on VE Day 80

Prayers were offered by pastor Jonathan Grant from the evangelical pentecostal Christchurch in the town.

He said the scores of attendees at the Royal British Legion service were there to "remember the many soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave their lives restraining evil and opposing tyranny," and to give thanks for "those who returned home from war, and those who continue to strive for peace".

The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell, the King's personal representative at the service, told the crowd that during "six years of suffering and peril... everything was at stake: our freedom, our independence, our very existence as a people".

But the fight had not just been about self-defence; it was also about "defending the liberties of the whole world".

"We did not fail. We kept faith with ourselves and with one another," he said.

Mr Horner was treated to a round of applause and a rendition of 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow', and the National Anthem was played.

A number of those paying their respects at the monument were those whose family members served in the war.

David Griffin, an 82-year-old Carrickfergus man, said his father in law had been a Royal Navy sailor whose ship, HMS Penelope, was sunk during the war.

"His widow got a letter saying he was presumed dead," he said, adding that she was then given a war widow's pension.

"The next thing was his mate, a comrade on the ship, called at the house.

"He says: 'Mrs Joseph, don't give up hope: William and I jumped together.'"

Then some "six to eight months later, this man arrived up in an old Army sweater" - and it was William.

"She didn't know him, he'd lost that much weight," said Mr Griffin.

Though "he had a bad stomach from the diesel oil" which spilled from the ship, nuns in Naples had managed to nurse him back to health.

William went on to work as a bus conductor, then died in around 1977.

"I don't want [the story] to be lost forever, that's the reason I'm saying to you," said Mr Griffin.

Also at the memorial was Brian Stirling, from Newtownabbey, whose father William had won the Military Cross for his service with the 51st Highland Division.

He earned it "mainly for gallantry in crossing the Rhine under fire," said Mr Stirling.

Mr Stirling's uncle, Alex Clarke, of the Belfast Light Infantry, also fought. He died in the Far East in 1944.

Speaking of VE Day, Mr Stirling said: "It's time to reflect on the sacrifice of all the men and women who died fighting for the free world.