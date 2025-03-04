VIDEO: 200 women gather in Coleraine for CelebrateHER conference to mark International Women's Day
Caroline O’Neill (Digg Mama / Digg for Success) returned as CelebrateHER conference host, to explore the theme of Accelerate Action – celebrating achievements, exchanging game-changing ideas, and building confidence to chase goals.
The event was open to ALL - whether the women were entrepreneurs, considering starting a business, unemployed, caregivers, on a career break, a dedicated volunteer, a community leader or member.
Amongst the accomplished and motivational speakers were Olympic medallists, Lady Mary Peters and homegrown champion, Hannah Scott, who shared the triumphs, challenges and defining moments of their extraordinary careers.
One of the first female officers in the Irish Navy, Marie Gleeson held the conference members spellbound with her story of her career and personal life. She explored the topic of leadership, and how we can build resilience and improve team performance in the most challenging of environments.
Dr Marie Lacey, founder of the Belfast Community Gospel Choir, had the delegates on their feet singing too!
Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling said she was delighted to attend the CelebrateHER Conference: “As Deputy Mayor, I am able to support women who take on many varied roles, including within the community, as mothers and carer givers and of course as entrepreneurs and workers in business.
She added that she was looking forward to: “joining women from across the Borough and further afield, to celebrate each of our achievements and to encourage ideas, aspirations and collaboration.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.